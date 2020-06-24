'Punasch Hari Om' - The New Beginning

Our nation has entered the phase of 'New Normal', where the territory is unknown and unexplored. The nation is absorbed by uncertainty leading to depression and anxiety. With this purview there are a lot of questions, that may have struck the individuals and businesses alike; To answer them and many such doubts, Zee Marathi took a step forward.

Zee Marathi has always been at the realm of experimenting and expanding itself showcasing newer horizons to its audience. Pivoting and bouncing back with speed & alacrity is and was always the key!

With this in mind, we brought to the audience 'Punasch Hari Om', an e-samvaad with the industry stalwarts & subject matter experts, which could give clarity about the 'New Normal' and move a step closer to the inquisitiveness about the current situation. In this 5-7 minute e-samvaad, each expert expresses their views about industry scenario post lock-down. This viewpoint not only benefits the audience but also gives a perspective to allied businesses; thus giving a holistic depiction. The sessions will be anchored by Maharashtra's favourite celebrity Anita Date who connects well with one & all, be it a commoner or an entrepreneur.

'Punasch Hari Om' e-samvaad will be divided into three phases. The first phase focusses on the retail industry. We began with, Travel & Tourism experts Veena Patil (Veena World) & Jhelum Chaubal (Kesari Tours Pvt. Ltd.); connoisseurs from the Jewellery industry Ashish Pethe (Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers) & Anand Pednekar (Jagannath Gangaram Pednekar Jewellers) and Tanmay Kanitkar (Anuroop Vivah Sanstha), who leads the matrimonial app business. The first phase reached out to more than 10 lakh netizens with over 3 lakh views, gaining more than 16 lakh impressions*.

The second phase will place emphasis on the core – Entertainment (TV, Films & Theatre)

And the last phase will highlight the need of the hour – Fitness (Physical & Mental), Financial planning, changing dynamics of relationships and parenting.

Zee Marathi will continue to strengthen its connection with the viewers by adding value in meaningful ways and entertain them innovatively!

*Cumulative Reach, Impressions & video views mentioned are as on 15th June 2020.