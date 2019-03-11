हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punit Pathak

Punit Pathak wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'

The show was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Punit Pathak wins &#039;Khatron Ke Khiladi 9&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Choreographer-actor Punit Pathak has emerged as the winner of the ninth season of the adventure-reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi". 

In the grand finale, Punit, competing with Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit, performed better than the duo to bag the title. 

"Nothing comes easy for me, this win was due to sheer hard work, focus, determination and self believe. It feels great to be crowned as the ultimate winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. 

"Winning a show that directs its participants to face their fears and overcome them, does wonders to their confidence," Punit said in a statement. 

The show was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and he said watching participants "push their boundaries" has always been an incredible experience. 

"Punit Pathak has been a well deserving winner as he fought all odds and took all the challenges head on. I am extremely proud of each and every contestant who bravely fought their fears. Together we had a great time and a memorable experience," he added.

 

Tags:
Punit Pathakkhatron ke khiladi 9reality showfear factor india
Next
Story

ZEE5 deepens its presence in Malaysia with Celcom in partnership with Apigate

Must Watch

PT2M36S

Centre debunks Rahul Gandhi claims that NSA Ajit Doval took Masood Azhar to Afghanistan