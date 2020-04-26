‘Ramayan ki yaadein’: In which, Ram and Sita aka Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala smile for perfect photo

New Delhi: And, yet again, we found a rare photograph of our favourite ‘Ramayan’ stars - Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala – who played Lord Ram and Sita in Ramanand Sagar's show. The picture courtesy this time goes to Arun Govil, who dug out the rare photo from his ‘Ramayan’ album. The monochrome throwback picture has Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia smiling for the perfect shot. She looks lovely in a sari while he can be seen wearing a white kurta.

"Ramayan ki yaadein…," read the veteran actor’s caption for the photo.

Isn’t it a million-dollar picture?

Since ‘Ramayan’ made a comeback on TV, we have got the chance to relive the golden days once again. Several rare pictures from the sets of the mythological show were shared by the cast and we can’t thank them enough.

Apart from Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri, Dara Singh, Arvind Trivedi and others played prominent roles in the show. Sunil Lahri starred as Lakshman, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi played Ravan.

‘Ramayan’ is over three-decade-old. It made a historic comeback on the small screen by garnering the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. The show ended last weekend and has been replaced by ‘Uttar Ramayan’. Other top-rated shows such as ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Circus’, ‘Shaktimaan’ and comedy-dramas ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ and ‘Shriman Shrimati’ continue to air.