Ramayan's Ram and Sita, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia wish fans on Ram Navami with thoughtful posts!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami (April 21) this year, devotees are praying to the Lord for his blessings. The day is marked to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama, and it also concludes the Chaitra Navratri which began on April 13, 2021.

Marking Ram Navami, actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who played Lord Rama and Mata Sita in Ramanand Sagar's epic show 'Ramayan' took to social media and wished fans with thoughtful messages.

Arun Govil wrote: सारे जग को मानवता का धर्म सिखाने वाले,

वचन धर्म और मर्यादा पर प्राण लुटाने वाले,

जन जन का कल्याण करें सुख यश बल वैभव बाटें,

राम प्रभु निज भक्तों का हर काम बनाने वाले।।

इन्हीं प्रार्थनाओं और मंगल कामनाओं के साथ आपको और आपके परिवार को रामनवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

राम प्रभु निज भक्तों का हर काम बनाने वाले।। इन्हीं प्रार्थनाओं और मंगल कामनाओं के साथ आपको और आपके परिवार को रामनवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 21, 2021

Dipika Chikhlia tweeted: श्री रामचंद्र कृपालु भज

मन हरण भवभय दारुणम्।

नवकंज लोचन, कंज मुख,

कर कंज, पद कंजारुणम्।

-रामनवमी की शुभकामनाएं! happy ram navmi

-रामनवमी की शुभकामनाएं! happy ram navmi pic.twitter.com/kCwe3PEBXH — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 21, 2021

Celebrations are low key this year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

RAM NAVAMI MUHURAT TIMINGS:

Rama Navami on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:02 AM to 01:38 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 36 Mins

Sita Navami on Friday, May 21, 2021

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:20 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 12:43 AM on Apr 21, 2021

Navami Tithi Ends - 12:35 AM on Apr 22, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

It is said that Lord Ram was born on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month.

Chaitra Navaratri, which began on April 13 this year, concludes with Rama Navami celebrations on April 21. The prayers of Navaratri are initiated after Ghatasthapana which symbolises Devi Durga. The Goddess is invoked to accept sincere prayers and humble offerings.

You can also read Ramayana and learn from Lord Rama's deeds.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Ram Navami and Navratri!