Rohit Shetty shares experience of shooting amid coronavirus pandemic

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently stepped out to shoot for the final episode of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Sharing his experience of shooting post lockdown, Rohit wrote on Instagram: "They say, 'Time stops for no one' ... but somehow, this year has ended up halting the things we had planned. Shot the season finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi, season 10 in Mumbai today, exactly a year after shooting the first episode in Bulgaria. I guess, in times like these, we should trust our destiny... for it's plan could be better than ours! Feels strange, but as they also say, 'this too, shall pass'."

Rohit was snapped by the paparazzi when he arrived on the set of the reality show. He also shared the images on Instagram.

In the pictures, Rohit is seen wearing a muscle fit-style T-shirt. He also tied a matching cloth to cover his face.