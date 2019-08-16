Sacred Games 2: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's web-series gets leaked online by Tamilrockers

New Delhi: Film piracy is a huge menace which the movie industry has been facing for a long time now. Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's highly anticipated crime-thriller web-series 'Sacred Games 2', which was released on Independence Day, found its way online after it was leaked by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. Tamilrockers is famous for leaking a slew of Bollywood and south Indian films and web-series within days of their release.

As per a Mid-Day report, 'Sacred Games', a Netflix' Original, was dropped online on Thursday on the occasion of Independence Day and within hours of its release, all the episodes were available on the piracy website.

According to LiveMint, Netflix has spent as much as Rs 100 crore on the series, the most any streaming service has spent on creating original content in India. And the illegal release of the web-series by the piracy website might have a drastic impact on the viewership.

'Sacred Games' is among the many shows that have ended up on Tamilrockers. Shows like 'Game of Thrones', 'Narcos' and many others have ended up on the piracy website. Hollywood, Bollywood and South Indian films also end up getting leaked.

Speaking of 'Sacred Games 2', the web-series has so far fetched good reviews by both critics and the audience. The second season features Saif, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla among others.

The season 2 picks up from where the first part ended. Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin) returns for revenge and es-stablishes himself as the king, but in a far away place from Mumbai. Pankaj Tripathi, who was seen in a brief role in the first part, returns as 'Guruji' and with a powerful role.

The show has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover reprise their roles as showrunner and screenwriter respectively.