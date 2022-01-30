Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Nishant Bhat takes away Rs 10 lakh and is out of the finale race? Find out

New Delhi: Grand finale of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 will take place today evening (January 30). However, speculations of contestant Nishant Bhat, being out of the finale race are doing the rounds. As per a promo released by Colors TV, ex-Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari (Season 4), Urvashi Dholakia (Season 6), Gauahar Khan (Season 7), Gautam Gulati (Season 8) and Rubina Dilaik (Season 14) will enter the house and offer contestants to take Rs 10 lakh and opt out of the finale race. While, in the promo, we do not see who among the contestants takes up the offer, but according to various fan pages Nishant walks away with the briefcase.

However, there has been no confirmation on this news and we will have to wait for today’s Grand Finale episode to know the truth.

Nishant Bhat, has been touted as one of the most entertaining contestants this season. He was also the runner-up of Karan Johar's first season of Bigg Boss OTT that aired on Voot Select. In that season, Pratik Sehajpal took the offer of getting direct entry into Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and walked away with the briefcase. Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss OTT. Apart from Nishant and Pratik, Shamita Shetty also entered Bigg Boss 15 after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat, who had participated in Bigg Boss OTT, had entered Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants.

Currently, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat are part of the top five fighting for the coveted trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs.