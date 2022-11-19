topStoriesenglish
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a gratitude note post the overwhelming response to 'Yashoda'

Released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, Yashoda has been showered with love and appreciation for the power-packed performance, and the earnest and emotional performance of Samantha, across quarters.

  • As the widest Pan-India release for female-centric film clocks a week after the release today, the leading lady Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media to express her gratitude towards the audience for their overwhelming response to the film.
New Delhi: As the widest Pan-India release for female-centric film clocks a week after the release today, the leading lady Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media to express her gratitude towards the audience for their overwhelming response to the film. 

Released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, Yashoda has been showered with love and appreciation for the power-packed performance, and the earnest and emotional performance of Samantha, across quarters. 

Overwhelmed by the response, Samantha poured her heart out saying, "Dear audience,Your appreciation and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine."

"And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who were involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad gaaru, for trusting me with this project. And I am also grateful to the directors, Hari and Harish, with whom it has been an absolute pleasure to work with. To my dearest co-actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gaaru, Unni Mukundan gaaru and to rest of the amazing cast, it was wonderful collaborating and working with you as well. Humbled and ever grateful. With love, Samantha," she added.

Playing a surrogate mother, Samantha packs a punch with her action sequences and strikes a chord with the audience through her emotional scenes, delivering an impactful performance. 

After the success of Samantha's first nationwide appearance with 'The Family Man', Samantha's stardom rose multifold across the nation. Adding to the frenzy, Samantha's bold and beautiful avatar in 'O Antava' made the actress the biggest pan-India female Superstar as ranked by a survey. With her first Hindi theatrical release Yashoda, Samantha has further elevated her Pan-India stardom. 

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies, starring Samantha in the lead, the action thriller also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukandan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma amongst others. With Mani for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor.

