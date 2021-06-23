Manish Raisinghan slams relationship and secret child rumour with Avika Gor!

New Delhi: Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor quashed her relationship rumours with 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Manish Raisinghan. The actress in her recent interview revealed the rumours went to the extent of suggesting that he two have a 'secret child'. Days after, Manish Raisinghan has also reacted to the reports.

Manish Raisinghan, who starred in 'Sasural Simar Ka' along with Avika Gor told ETimes, "This is one of the most absurd things I have ever heard about my friendship with Avika. Why can't two individuals be good friends? Why do they have to be in a relationship? Also, it's a fact that I am 18 years older than her."

He added, "Avika will always be a close friend. She is in a happy relationship now with Milind Chandwani and it has been more than a year since I got married in June 2020. Sangeita and I laughed about these rumours."

Manish Raisinghan got married to Sangeita Chauhan in 2020. He was also seen in a cameo appearance in Madhur Bhandarkar's film Heroine.

Meanwhile, Avika has also worked in some South movies such as Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava and Raju Gari Gadhi 3 amongst others. She made her Tollywood debut with Uyyala Jampala in 2013.

She even bagged a SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu) at the 3rd South Indian International Movie Awards for her role in the film Uyyala Jampala.