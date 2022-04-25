हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sayli Kamble

Sayli Kamble of 'Indian Idol 12' fame, gets married to boyfriend Dhawal

Sayli Kamble tied the knot with boyfriend Dhawal in a Maharashtrian syle wedding.

Sayli Kamble of &#039;Indian Idol 12&#039; fame, gets married to boyfriend Dhawal

Mumbai: 'Superstar Singer 2' captain Sayli Kamble tied the knot with boyfriend Dhawal on Sunday at Royal Garden in Kalyan, Mumbai. The singer has shared a reel on her social media handle from the venue where the wedding ceremony took place.

Many of her wedding pictures and videos are going viral on social media.

The couple got engaged last year. They got married in typical Maharashtrian style.

Sayli was looking beautiful in her yellow sari with a fuschia pink border and a purple wedding shawl. Her smile was enough to share her happiness.

In another picture, Dhaval was looking suave in off white kurta pyjama and a turban. The videos also show guests dancing and enjoying the ceremony.

Sayli's friend and 'Indian Idol 12' fame Arunita Kanjilal has spoken to the media and informed them about attending the wedding.

She said: "I will be attending the wedding today and I am very happy for Sayli di."

'Indian Idol' contestants Nachiket Lele and Nihal Tauro attended the wedding and shared pictures on their social media accounts.

