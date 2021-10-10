Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari drop sassy dance video, fans call them 'sisters'! - Watch

New Delhi: Popular TV actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari shared an adorable birthday video, a day after her daughter Palak's birthday on October, 8. The hip and cool dance video featured the mother-daughter duo, Shweta and Palak grooving to an Instagram reel song on best friends.

While Shweta looked stunning in a green T-shirt and shorts, Palak oozed beauty in a colourful, floral maxi dress. The two appeared to be having a lot of fun dancing together and celebrating their birthdays back-to-back.

Take a look at the fun video:

Netizens were in awe of their loving bond and friendly relationship. People also commented on Shweta's ageless beauty and called her Palak's sister as a compliment!

While one user wrote, "Yr kon kahega ye mommy h no", another said, "Mom is more beautiful than daughter".

Shweta has a son named Reyansh with her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary. They got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari with him.

Earlier, reports of her being hospitalised hit the internet a few days ago. She was rushed to a hospital due to weakness and low blood pressure, reportedly. But now she is all hale and hearty, back to her social media game.

She was last seen in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.