हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari drop sassy dance video, fans call them 'sisters'! - Watch

A day after daughter Palak Tiwari's birthday, Shweta Tiwari shared an adorable dance video of the duo.

Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari drop sassy dance video, fans call them &#039;sisters&#039;! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular TV actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari shared an adorable birthday video, a day after her daughter Palak's birthday on October, 8. The hip and cool dance video featured the mother-daughter duo, Shweta and Palak grooving to an Instagram reel song on best friends.

While Shweta looked stunning in a green T-shirt and shorts, Palak oozed beauty in a colourful, floral maxi dress. The two appeared to be having a lot of fun dancing together and celebrating their birthdays back-to-back. 

Take a look at the fun video:

 

Netizens were in awe of their loving bond and friendly relationship. People also commented on Shweta's ageless beauty and called her Palak's sister as a compliment! 

While one user wrote, "Yr kon kahega ye mommy h no", another said, "Mom is more beautiful than daughter".

 

Shweta has a son named Reyansh with her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary. They got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari with him.

Earlier, reports of her being hospitalised hit the internet a few days ago. She was rushed to a hospital due to weakness and low blood pressure, reportedly. But now she is all hale and hearty, back to her social media game. 

She was last seen in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shweta TiwariPalak TiwariShweta Tiwari daughterpalak birthday
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan jokes 'Raj Kundra samajh gaya', leaves Shamita Shetty red-faced - Watch

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Today's birthday of Bollywood actress Rekha