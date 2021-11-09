हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shweta Tiwari dances with Palak Tiwari on her song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, sends netizens into a tizzy - Watch video!

Palak Tiwari made her debut in a music video with Harrdy Sandhu’s 'Bijlee Bijlee'. Shweta Tiwari is a proud mommy.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Shweta Tiwari danced with her daughter Palak Tiwari  from latters debut music video ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. The mother daughter duo moves on peppy Harrdy Sandhu song sets the internet on fire and fans compliment Shweta for defying age and looking like Palak’s sister.

In the video, shared by Shweta on her Instagram account on Monday (November 8), she can be seen wearing a white t-shirt with distressed light blue jeans and white sneakers. Palak was dressed in a brown corset top and brown leather pants. The two danced together in a picturesque locale.

Check out their viral video:

Shweta’s industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with compliments. Actors Suyyash Rai, Surbhi Jyoti, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Ashmit Pandey, Sara Khan were some celebrities to shower love on the video. “Now #bijleebijlee just got hotter and bigger the duo doing it. Wow. love love love it,” commented actor Vikaas Kalantri. “Double dhamal”, wrote actress Nidhi Uttam. 

“Hat’s off to this lovely jodi of mom and daughter..Shweta tiwari is a true warrior and amazing lady to follow,” commented one user.

Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, featuring Palak was released on October 30. Sharing the news on her Instagram, Palak had written, “, "ITS OUT RIGHT NOW!!!!! Please check it out and give it alllll your love I’ve been obsessed with this song for one month and I’m so excited to share it with all of you."

Mommy Shweta Tiwari also took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s debut. "Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! (pleading face emojis) Finally the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever! @harrdysandhu ‘s Bijlee Bijlee out on 30th October," wrote the actress.

Palak Tiwari wants to become an actor but unlike her mother, she will debut in a movie and not a daily soap. She will be seen in the horror thriller ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ along with Arbaaz Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and Vivek Oberoi. The film is directed by Vishal Mishra.

