हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Idol

Sona Mohapatra says Rekha gave boost to sad Indian Idol 12, attacks makers for shelting MeToo accused Anu Malik

Sona Mohapatra, who expressed her delight at seeing veteran Bollywood Rekha gracing the Indian Idol 12 show, also hit out at the show makers for sheltering MeToo accused Anu Malik and celebrating his return to the singing reality show recently. 

Sona Mohapatra says Rekha gave boost to sad Indian Idol 12, attacks makers for shelting MeToo accused Anu Malik
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After Ramya Krishnan uploaded an emotional video of watching evergreen Bollywood actress Rekha performing on singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12', now Sona Mohapatra also expressed her happiness on seeing the 'Silsila' actress' appearance on the show. However, she reiterated her disappointment with the show makers for sheltering music composer Anu Malik, who was accused of sexual harassment during India's MeToo movement.

In her tweet, Sona wrote, "Happy to see #Rekha , a fine artist & sparkling woman giving a boost to a sad music reality show on social media. Why sad?What would U call a show that kept a known serial sexual predator & pervert on its payroll year after year?Anu Malik.Doesn’t even deserve a hashtag, #India."

Indian Idol 12

Replying to her tweet, one of the users wrote how the show had treated Anu Malik's recent return on 'Indian Idol 12' as a guest. "They called him back and glorified him as a guest this year. He sang 'Ladki dekhi mooh se seeti Baji haath se taali" and I watched and squirmed," the user wrote. 

Sona replied to tweet writing, "Basically they called Anu Malik on the sad show & made him sing this to instigate good people to protest & give the channel free publicity & promotions. ‘Sexual perversion & perverts’ are a marketing tool for marketeer tools I’ve figured."

For the unversed, Anu Malik was removed as the jury panel of 'Indian Idol' after he was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct. He, however, was hired back as one of the judges during the 11th season of the singing reality show. 

The 12th season of 'Indian Idol' is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian IdolIndian Idol 12Sona MohapatraRekhaNeha KakkarAnu Malik
Next
Story

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar reacts to playing Dayaben on show

Must Watch

PT42S

Anil Deshmukh CBI Case: Maharashtra government challenges Bombay HC's decision