'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown launches make-up line

Los Angeles: After wooing audience with her acting sting in the Netflix show, "Stranger Things", actress Millie Bobby Brown, who is just 15, has now entered the beauty arena. She has launched her own make-up and skin care line called Florence by Mills.

According to the "Hollywood Reporter", Brown`s beauty company is PETA-certified, cruelty-free and vegan, with products that have names like Zero Chill Face Mist, Clean Magic Face Wash, See You Never Concealer, Like a Light Skin Tint, Dreamy Dew Moisturizer, Get That Grime Face Scrub, Swimming Under the Eye Gel Pads and Look Alive Eye Balm.

Brown`s line is named after her great-grandmother and her own nickname to capture "individuality and bravery".

"I`ve been in a makeup chair since I was 10-11 years old, and I have really been introduced to all types of products. I`ve had special effects on my face, blood, all different types of foundation...I wanted to come into the space because there was a gap in the market for young people.

"I guess I could never find anything that I liked to put on my face and it felt good. I`d take off my makeup and boom, another pimple would appear... There are multiple different products I`ve put on that weren`t good for me. Some of those were anti-aging, and I was 10 years old," Brown told WWD.

Sharing the news, the teen artiste took to Instagram and called the brand "love of my life".

"So here it is, Florence by Mills. Literally the love of my life, I cant begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it. Two years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez... that`s a long time to keep a secret but now i can finally share the news with you all !! thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day," she added.