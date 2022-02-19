Taarak Mehta's Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta starts new business, shares BIG news!

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta announced a big life update on her social media on Friday night. She revealed that she has started a food business along with her 'Rakhi brother' Keyur Sheth and provided a full description of the different food joints and the cuisines they will be serving.

She listed down her food joints which are namely: Feb87, The Monk Spoon, Bollywood juice factory and Cha Thepla.

Along with the video announcement on Instagram, she wrote, "So Excited and happy to announce the launch of my joint food venture with my rakhi brother and manager of 14 years, Mr Keyur Sheth. My passion for food is what drove me to this industry. And so, HERE WE ARE."

In no time, fans poured in congratulatory messages for the starlet in the comments.

Take a look at her post:

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in the 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in the 2006 movie 'Holiday'.

She plays Babita Iyer in one of the longest-running sitcoms on television 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and became a household name ever since it first started off in 2008.