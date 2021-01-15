Tandav audience review: Saif Ali Khan starrer political drama trends on Twitter!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan's political drama Tandav premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021. The web-show has been created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is making his digital debut with this series.

While some liked it, others found it controversial. Twitterati reactions and review of 'Tandav' is here:

Completed watching #Tandav & To be honest, It's an average one time watch. The political set up was good. But, I personally didn't like the deliberate Glorification of left wing in the series. Performances were top notch

Music was great. Saif and Sunil were awesome #TandavOnPrime pic.twitter.com/n8huI4yzIn — Kaustuv Dwivedi (@dwivedi_kaustuv) January 15, 2021

#Tandav n it's already trending

Show all ur love to this amazing series...

The cast has done their parts now it's our turn

N ofcrs my fav is there who's rocking it. I'm very much excited @GAUAHAR_KHAN pic.twitter.com/7Tny747LbG — Manju Gulia (@ManjuGulia51) January 15, 2021

Set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy, Tandav, the series takes viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.

Tandav also marks the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia and presents actors Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunil Grover in never before seen avatars.