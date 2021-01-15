हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tandav

Tandav audience review: Saif Ali Khan starrer political drama trends on Twitter!

Set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy, Tandav, the series takes viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. 

Tandav audience review: Saif Ali Khan starrer political drama trends on Twitter!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan's political drama Tandav premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021. The web-show has been created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is making his digital debut with this series. 

While some liked it, others found it controversial. Twitterati reactions and review of 'Tandav' is here: 

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others. 

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others. 

Tandav also marks the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia and presents actors Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunil Grover in never before seen avatars. 

 

TandavTandav reviewSaif Ali KhanAli Abbas ZafarTandan seriesAmazon prime videosMohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
