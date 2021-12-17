TKKS: After Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar asked if he will co-star with Taimur! - Watch

New Delhi: Actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan will be seen on the latest episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their upcoming film 'Atrangi Re'. Director Anand L Rai will also be present at the popular comedy show.

In one of the fun promos of the show, Kapil Sharma was seen joking around with Akshay Kumar and asked him if he's going to work with Taimur Ali Khan as well since he has worked with Sharmilla Tagore and Saif Ali Khan.

He asked Akshay, "Humne ek aur cheez suni hai ki aapke paas ek aur script hai jisme aap, Taimur aur uss samay jo bhi heroine hogi, uske saath love triangle hai. Yeh baat sahi hai (We heard that you have a script in which you will be seen in a love triangle with Taimur Ali Khan and one of the future heroines. Is it true)?"

Bollywood's Khiladi gave an even funnier answer to this question, leaving Kapil Sharma and Sara in splits.

Take a look at the promo:

Atrangi Re's first song 'Chaka Chak' released on November 29. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, it features the beautiful Sara Ali Khan in a red-green saree dancing to the catchy beats of the song.

The Anand L Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is set to release on December 24 on Disney plus Hotstar.

Take a look at the hilarious clip: