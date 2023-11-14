New Delhi: Goes without saying that Kapil Sharma had made a space for himself in almost every household in India. Famous for his hilarious TV Show, many celebs have often knocked his door to promote their films too. The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return but this time it is not going to be on TV. The show will now premiere on the OTT platform Netflix.

Taking to social media, makers dropped a quick snippet featuring Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh and everyone else who made the Kapil Sharma show a classic hit. On instagram, Kiku Sharda wrote, “Ek baar hum log naye ghar me shift ho jayen, phir wapas se chit-chat hasi-thitholi vala mahaul banaaenge, aap log ready rahiye ga, hum bhi almost ready hain.”

With a modern-elegant vibe, in the promo, Kapil Sharma can be seen entering his new house and finds Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda in the same place. With a successful run so far, it will be interesting to see what the show has to offer on Netflix.

A few months back, Kapil Sharma recently warned his fans against frauds and scammers duping innocent people of money on the pretext of offering them tickets to his comedy show. The king of comedy took to his social media handle and clarified that any advertisements claiming to get you tickets or passes for 'The Kapil Sharma Show' are not real.

Taking to twitter, Kapil Sharma clarified that they don't charge any ticket money for the comedy show from the audience, so it's important to be aware of such scammers. On the work front, Kapil set out on his international tours to the US and Dubai. The comedy show was last telecast in July.

He was seen in renowned filmmaker Nandita Das's movie titled Zwigato which starred Shahana Goswami as his on-screen wife. The film made its debut at the Toronto Worldwide Film Celebration, in 2022 and was released theatrically on March 17, 2023.

Kapil got rave reviews from critics and audience for his portrayal of a food delivery rider and how he struggles to make ends meet.