हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Sharma

The Kapil Sharma Show to return with a bang on this date - Hot Scoop inside!

Also, Kapil Sharma on March 25, 2021, shared a call-out announcement for all aspiring writers and actors who would like to participate in the show. 

The Kapil Sharma Show to return with a bang on this date - Hot Scoop inside!

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma's much-loved television show is about to make a grand comeback. The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air sometime back after the host welcomed his second child - a baby boy earlier in February this year. 

The buzz is strong that soon Kapil Sharma's show will be making a comeback with a fresh season. Several fan pages have shared the information on social media. Take a look:

Also, Kapil Sharma on March 25, 2021, shared a call-out announcement for all aspiring writers and actors who would like to participate in the show. 

However, no official word has been made by the makers or host on the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' yet rumours are strong that it will start telecast from May. 

Kapil Sharma went on paternity leave after being blessed with a second child on February 1, 2021. Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy and shared the good news with fans on social media. 

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018. The duo has a daughter named Anayra and a baby boy together. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kapil SharmaThe Kapil Sharma ShowGinni ChatrathComedy showKapil Sharma show
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, hubby Abhinav Shukla pose with a baby, fans shout 'we want RubiNav ka baby' - In Pics

Must Watch

PT2M24S

Court orders to file reply to Delhi Police on Deep Sidhu's bail plea in Red Fort violence case