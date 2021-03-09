Kapil Sharma’s fan battles chronic kidney disease, comedian promises to meet soon

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma replied to a fan suffering from chronic disease and promised to meet him once the comic recovers from his injury.

Kapil retweeted a crowdfunding platform’s tweet which read, “My older son is battling chronic kidney disease & now my 19-yo son is dying from it too. He wishes to recover soon & meet his favourite comedian @KapilSharmaK9."

Replying to the tweet, Kapil wished him speedy recovery and promised to meet him. He wrote, “Get well soon, God bless also let me recover my injury, we will meet soon.”

Get well soon, God bless also let me recover my injury, we will meet soon https://t.co/KwVg8t7eSN — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 9, 2021

Kapil was in late February snapped at the Mumbai airport in a wheelchair. His pictures and videos soon went viral and the comedian was also seen losing his cool on the paparazzis. He later revealed that he got hurt in the gym and has injured his back.

The comedian is currently on paternity leave. He and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child in February. The couple also have a one-year-old daughter named Anayra.

On the work front, Kapil has tied up with Netflix for a comedy special. Kapil’s popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will be back in a renewed avatar soon.