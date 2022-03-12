The Khatra Khatra Show: Jacqueline Fernandez asks Karan Kundrra to pole dance but with a TWIST, watch promo

New Delhi: Colors TV's new show 'The Khatra Khatra Show' hosted by comedian couple Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh is set to premiere on Sunday (March 13) at 10:30 pm. Ahead of its premiere, the makers have shared a couple of interesting promos, giving the audience a peek into the upcoming entertainment show in which celebrity guests perform tasks with a twist.

In a recent promo, guest star Jacqueline Fernandez challenged other guest stars including Karan Kundrra and host Haarsh Limbachiyaa to perform pole dancing but with a crazy twist. The catch was that they had to perform the dance on a moving platform which made it harder for them to balance on it.

In fact, in the video, host Haarsh Limbachiyaa lost his balance and hilariously fell off the platform. Karan Kundrra, however, managed to pull off some good moves.

Watch the video here:

The Khatra Khatra Show is produced and hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. It will premier on Colors TV on March 13 at 10:30 pm. It will air on Colors TV from Monday-Friday at 11 pm and on Voot at 7 pm.

Director Farah Khan will also feature in the star-studded grand premiere of the show.

On the personal front, the couple is expecting their first child in April.