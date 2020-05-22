This May, experience childhood memories come alive with live-action film 'The Jungle Book' on &PrivéHD

Remember the good old days when we would sit back and religiously tune in to the show of the beloved character in India, 'Mowgli' of The Jungle Book series? It's time to revisit these adventure trails with our favourite man-cub and meet our favourite friends, Bagheera, Akela, Baloo and Shere Khan as &PrivéHD brings to you Jon Favreau's 'The Jungle Book'.

Featuring yet another tale of unforeseen escapades and fantastical journeys, &PrivéHD brings this Academy Award-winning film as part of its ongoing property 'Journeys Beyond' on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 9 PM.

This extraordinary tale calls for a prominent cast with the likes of Ben Kingsley, Bill Murray, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong'o, Scarlett Johansson, Giancarlo Esposito, and Christopher Walken lending their voices as various character elements in this wonderful and beautifully depicted story of Rudyard Kipling' most loved classic.

In this wild adventure of Mowgli, a child, raised by a pack of wild animals in the deepest heart of the jungle, finds himself in a battle for his life from the ferocious Shere Khan who holds a strong grudge against humans for the agonizing pain and scar inflicted on him. This leads him to come across foes and friends on his path back to his people including the caring and loving Baloo and a giant ape, King Louie who tend to have a soft spot from the man-cub due to his extraordinary skills. The end follows Mowgli, a young child with a witty mind who engages the feared Shere Khan in the battle to reclaim his place among his herd.

What fate awaits the young child in this wonderfully recounted tale of children's most loved narrative?

Sit back and enjoy the greatest adventures with 'Journeys Beyond' as one of the most well-known characters is brought to life on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 9 PM only on &PrivéHD