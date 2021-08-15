TV actor Karan Mehra hasn't seen son in 75 days amid domestic feud with estranged wife Nisha Rawal!

New Delhi: TV actor Karan Mehra who was making headlines in June for his feud with his estranged wife Nisha Rawal, recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video of his son Kavish Mehra. In the post, he revealed that he hadn't seen his son in 75 days. He wrote in the caption, "75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting."

In the video, Karan's son Kavish is seen sitting and smiling at the camera wearing a red cap. The little one removes the cap and hands it to his father. Then, Karan puts the cap on his head again.

Check out the adorable video:

In early August, Karan's estranged wife Nisha had taken to Instagram to share a cryptic post about faith and strength. This was after TV couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's domestic feud was out in the public domain.

For the uninitiated, Nisha Rawal made shocking allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affair against Karan. He was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife and taken into custody. Later in the day, Karan was released on bail.

In a media interaction, Nisha Rawal made some startling allegations against husband Karan Mehra, stating that he has an extra-marital affair and after she confronted him, he accepted it.

However, Karan alleged that his wife Nisha was the one who began the assault by shouting at him and then spitting on him. He told India Today that the couple had been going through a rough patch for a while and were contemplating parting ways.

He claimed the huge fight erupted as he refused to pay the 'huge' alimony amount demanded by his wife and her brother.

The couple dated for about six years, before tying the knot on November 24, 2012. The duo was blessed with a son in 2017.

Karan Mehra rose to stardom with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the TV world and also participated in Bigg Boss 10.