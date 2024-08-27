New Delhi: Janmashtami, the festive celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, has come to a close, but its impact and significance continue to resonate with TV actors Sahil Uppal, Monalisa, Aayush Shrivastava, and Lakshay Khurana. They shared their experiences, cherished memories, and the lessons they've learned from Krishna's teachings.

Sahil Uppal, who plays Gagan in Sun Neo's show ‘Saajha Sindoor’, reflected on his special memories, said, "I haven’t portrayed Krishna yet, but I have a cherished memory from my childhood when I dressed up as Krishna for a celebration. I’ve always admired the depth and grace of Krishna, and I would love to play his character onscreen someday. If given the opportunity, I would approach the role with great respect and dedication, aiming to truly capture his essence."

He added, "Lord Krishna's teachings on staying true to oneself and performing one’s duties selflessly have greatly influenced me. His message from the Bhagavad Gita about focusing on our actions rather than the outcomes has helped me stay grounded and motivated in both my personal and professional life."

Monalisa, who has become a household name through her powerful performances, shared her thoughts on the significance of Janmashtami in her life. "Lord Krishna and his teachings from the Geeta have been my guiding light in my life and that is why Janmashtami holds a special place in my heart. Every year I decorate the palana (cradle) and make new clothes for Laddu Gopal ji in it and after doing the abhishek I place him in the palana with love. If I get time, I also like visiting the temple, enjoying the bhajans and the dance that the devotees do during the Aarti.

Monalisa's connection to Krishna ji’s teaching is evident in her approach to her craft. "While I have spent around two decades in the industry, I must say that one of the teachings that consciously or subconsciously stuck with me is where Krishna ji said, 'You have the right to perform your prescribed duties, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions.' This is something I truly believe in. So be it my 125 movies or my performance in the reality show or playing the role of Daayan in the fiction shows, all I concentrate on is giving my best to each role without expecting anything in return. And the sweetest reward I receive is the love from the audience.”

Aayush Shrivastava, star of Shemaroo Umang's supernatural show 'Shamshaan Champa,' shares his Childhood Nostalgia "Janmashtami holds a special place in my heart, bringing back a flood of childhood memories. Growing up in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, I was surrounded by the vibrant celebrations of this festival. We used to organise ‘matki phod’ with friends, sing bhajans, and immerse ourselves in the spirit of the occasion. Even now, my family continues the tradition by celebrating Krishna's birth at midnight, and one of my favourite bhajans to sing is 'Achutam Keshavam.' The festival is a beautiful reminder of the joy and devotion that Krishna brings into our lives."

Lakshay Khurana, who portrays Aditya in Sun Neo's show Ishq Jabariya, reminisced about special childhood memories, recalled, “I once played Krishna in a school play, and it was such a memorable experience. Wearing the peacock feather crown and holding the flute, I felt a special connection to Krishna’s playful yet wise nature. The applause from the audience and the feeling of portraying such a beloved character still bring a smile to my face. It was a role that left a lasting impression on me.”

Though Janmashtami has ended, these actors' heartfelt reflections highlight the festival's enduring impact and the timeless relevance of Krishna's teachings in their lives.