TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh actors share why Vinayak Chaturthi is important for them!

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and this year it is being celebrated on September 10. As it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, it also brings along prosperity and good fortune for everyone. Welcoming Bappa, here are popular actors of the TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh sharing their memorable moments from the festival and what significance does it hold for them.

Advait Kulkarni who plays the role of Lord Ganesh said, “Firstly it's an immense blessing that I am playing the role of Lord Ganesha in Vighnaharta Ganesh. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety."

Hitanshu Jinsi portrays the role of Lord Krishna on TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh. He shared, "I'm already blessed by Baapa as I got the opportunity to be part of a show based on him. For this year's celebration, I'll be distributing food to the needy. We are going through a very difficult time and helping others is equal to worshipping. On this auspicious day, I’ll worship him and offer my prayers."

Lavina Tandon who plays the role of Mira Bai said, “Ganpati Ji holds a very special place in my life, and I have been celebrating the auspicious festival with my family and friends for years. On this auspicious day may our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Madirakshi Mundle who plays the role of Parvati Mata shared, “This is a very special festival for me and my family. I hope Ganpati Bappa brings good luck and happiness to all my friends and family members. For me, this festival is all about peace and positivity in life. I enjoy the way it brings everyone together.”

Malkhan Singh who plays the role of Lord Shiva shares, “For me, the celebration is all about lots and lots of decorations, prasad and visitors. I always make sure to pray to Ganpati Bappa every morning before leaving for work. Every year I try to visit pandals and celebrate Ganesh Utsav. On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, here's extending my heartfelt wishes to you and everyone at home”.

