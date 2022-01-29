हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rakhi sawant

Watch: Rakhi Sawant warns paps at Bigg Boss 15 set: 'Agar kisi ne mujhe chhua toh...'

Rakhi Sawant was spotted at Bigg Boss 15 sets with her husband Ritesh who made his first public appearance on the reality show.

Watch: Rakhi Sawant warns paps at Bigg Boss 15 set: &#039;Agar kisi ne mujhe chhua toh...&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ex-Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rakhi Sawant is back to her usual self after the minor setback of her getting evicted from the show before the finale. The entertainment queen was papped on Friday night at the Bigg Boss 15 sets for the grand finale. 

She was seen dressed as Cleopatra in a blue dress, walking hand-in-hand with her husband Ritesh. As she was walking through a group of paparazzi, she warned them, jokingly saying, "Agar kisi ne mujhe chhua toh mai 200 crore ka maan haani ka dawa kar dungi (If anyone touches me, I will sue them for Rs 200 crore)"

Watch the hilarious video here:

 

Rakhi was unfortunately evicted from Bigg Boss 15 just before the finale after the BB Hotel task in which a group of audience members had to rate the contestants. Surprisingly, Rakhi got the lowest scores in the task and had to pack her bags and leave. 

She was quite sad upon leaving as she appears on Bigg Boss in almost every season but never gets the chance to compete for the trophy.

Currently, the housemates who are still fighting for the trophy include – Pratik, Nishant, Rashami, Shamita, Karan and Tejasswi. 

Who will take the trophy home, it all depends on the audiences' vote.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will air on Jan 29 and 30 January, at 8 pm only on Colors TV and Voot.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rakhi sawantRakhi Sawant pappedBigg Boss 15
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale: When and where to watch, special guests - all you need to know!

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Zee Top 10: Munawwar Rana again stirs up the exodus rage, targets CM Yogi