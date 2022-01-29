Watch: Rakhi Sawant warns paps at Bigg Boss 15 set: 'Agar kisi ne mujhe chhua toh...'

New Delhi: Ex-Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rakhi Sawant is back to her usual self after the minor setback of her getting evicted from the show before the finale. The entertainment queen was papped on Friday night at the Bigg Boss 15 sets for the grand finale.

She was seen dressed as Cleopatra in a blue dress, walking hand-in-hand with her husband Ritesh. As she was walking through a group of paparazzi, she warned them, jokingly saying, "Agar kisi ne mujhe chhua toh mai 200 crore ka maan haani ka dawa kar dungi (If anyone touches me, I will sue them for Rs 200 crore)"

Watch the hilarious video here:

Rakhi was unfortunately evicted from Bigg Boss 15 just before the finale after the BB Hotel task in which a group of audience members had to rate the contestants. Surprisingly, Rakhi got the lowest scores in the task and had to pack her bags and leave.

She was quite sad upon leaving as she appears on Bigg Boss in almost every season but never gets the chance to compete for the trophy.

Currently, the housemates who are still fighting for the trophy include – Pratik, Nishant, Rashami, Shamita, Karan and Tejasswi.

Who will take the trophy home, it all depends on the audiences' vote.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will air on Jan 29 and 30 January, at 8 pm only on Colors TV and Voot.