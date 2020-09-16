YouTuber Carry Minati in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14'? Internet roasts with answer

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when the baap of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' takes over the television arena. The season 14 of the controversial show will begin from October 3, 2020, with none other than Salman Khan returning as the host of the show.

And like every year, this time too, probable contestant names have been floating all around. The internet seems to know everything - like literally! Popular YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar is one such name who is reportedly set to enter the house. Well, social media is abuzz with the rumour, at least.

Twitterati trended Carry Minati big time with memes related to him being on the show. Take a look:

Me supporting #carryminati for roasting bigg boss pic.twitter.com/FFLWhrm4kO — Deepash Shukla (@sab_mein_expert) September 15, 2020

Social media star #carryminati to be on Bigg Boss 14 Le Me :- pic.twitter.com/KX1BKEVxmC — ＲＤＸ (@cyclonite_bro) September 15, 2020

Every carry minati fan to him rn #carryminati pic.twitter.com/TXnfjyxmfG — K A P I S H (@lmfaoutt) September 15, 2020

When you started supporting #carryminati for roasting big boss but now he himself is going to be part of it. pic.twitter.com/4KmyXIs9fK — PReety_ Jaiswal (@baniyaa_putri) September 15, 2020

For the uninitiated, Carry hogged the limelight after the video-sharing giant YouTube pulled down his recent roast video. In the long-running YouTube vs TikTok battle, Carry added a new twist by sharing a roast video.

In the video, he roasted a popular TikToker Amir Siddiqui, who had first made a video on how YouTubers are copying their content and talked about the unity amongst TikTok community.

Carry's video garnered record-breaking views. However, it was taken down and deleted by YouTube citing cyberbullying as the reason.