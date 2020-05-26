Zee Marathi bags two more awards for its marketing initiatives

Zee Marathi bags two awards at DIGIXX awards this month; One gold and one silver for our campaigns 'Building Brand beyond Television' and 'Kisan Abhimaan App' respectively, conducted by a popular website Adgully.com.

DIGIXX awards seek to set a benchmark in the industry pertaining to digital initiatives that are innovative, creative & effective.

The Gold Award was won for our marketing campaign – Building Brand beyond Television!

Zee Marathi as a GEC has been ruling hearts for 15 years and has been the category leader for over 6 years. When it comes to Television channels, the traditional ways of reaching out to the audience is though TV promos, print campaigns and other conventional mediums. In this era of modernization, Zee Marathi decided to reach consumers through alternate mediums v/s just being a TV channel. We aimed to strengthen our connect with our viewers & add value in meaningful ways.

With an objective to reach out to various market segments, Zee Marathi came up with various initiatives that catered to specific target audiences and while doing so the channel stayed strong to its core proposition of ENTERTAINMENT.

We introduced two magazines, Diwali & Kid's magazine & thereby encouraged the habit of reading.

With the kid's magazine we moved closer to a new TG & managed to connect with them in their language. As a leader channel, we believed it's our responsibility to nurture talent and with that ambition in mind, we invested in Marathi plays. Our investment of 11 plays till date has helped move viewers back to drama theatres, review the age-old culture of plays & also helped in nurturing talent.

We launched 3 apps – 'Home Minister' app - for women entrepreneurs, 'Kisan Abhimaan' app - a free online platform for the farmers and 'Tumcha Aamcha Jamla' app - a Matrimonial app with enhanced features to adopt a new route and address the needs of our viewers. We redefined what TV means to its audiences and became an important part of their daily life and culture.

The Silver award was bagged for our latest initiative, Zee Marathi Kisan Abhiman App!

The app was launched with a singular focus to enrich the lives of the farmers. In Maharashtra, there are around 15.3 mn farmers. The next round of growth is expected from rural Maharashtra and Zee Marathi must be ready to become an integral part of the rural agriculture economy in a meaningful way. Zee Marathi Kisan Abhiman App brings together all the stakeholders related to farm products i.e. farmers, wholesalers etc. or as buyers e.g. individual customers, retailers, organizations, hotels etc.

The seller can list the products they want to sell and the buyer can directly buy from the seller. One of the other key features is that it is available in 10 major Indian languages. Kisan Abhiman app continues to strive to become the best app in the business with more than 1 lakhs downloads and 142000 subscribers. With this app, we sincerely hope to add value in the lives of the farmers and empower them by providing the latest technology.

Zee Marathi will continue to add value to people's lives and entertain them in innovative ways!