Zee Marathi bags two prestigious awards in 2 consecutive months for its marketing initiatives

Zee Marathi has been strengthening its brand equity beyond television by enriching the lives of its viewers. With an objective to reach out to various market segments, it came up with various initiatives that catered to specific target audiences and while doing so the channel stayed strong to its core proposition of ENTERTAINMENT.

In this era of modernization, Zee Marathi decided to take a leap of faith, by diversifying through various initiatives. These initiatives took the brand a step closer to the lives of its audiences while adding value to their lives in meaningful ways.

The brand has reached out to millions of audiences via various means like Mobile Apps/websites, Theatre and Magazines. It challenged the stereotype of “Reaching out to audiences through television only”.

Over the last 2 years, Zee Marathi has amplified its presence in multiple ways; like introducing its avid readers to two magazines viz. Diwali & Kid's magazine thus refreshing an obsolete medium; bringing Theatres to life by introducing 11 drama plays & thus also reviving the age-old culture of plays; 3 apps - Home Minister app (for women entrepreneurs), Kisan Abhimaan app (a free platform for farmers creating an online end-to-end agriculture value chain) and Tumcha Aamcha Jamla app (Matrimonial app with enhanced features) were introduced owing to the growing presence of internet.

Through these initiatives, the brand Zee Marathi was promoted through unconventional ways!

This initiative of 'Building Brand Beyond Television' won us a Silver Award at the “Media Innovations” (MI) award, conducted by a popular website – agencyfaqs.com.This is the 2nd year of MI awards, the purpose behind starting this award is to identify and reward innovative practices among media publishers and broadcasters, specifically in the areas of content, marketing and distribution.

In tandem with the above, Zee Marathi won another award in Jan 2020 owing to the Marketing & promotion of a high point in one of the top shows of Zee Marathi. Zee Marathi received a Primetime Award for Best Program Promotion Strategy – Single Medium for the wedding highpoint promotion of its show 'Tula Pahate Re' that saw shopkeepers across Maharashtra turn into brand evangelists for the show & channel.

The annual Primetime Awards by Exchange4Media is one of the leading platforms to recognise excellence in television campaigns. The awards are conferred across categories covering media, creative and broadcasters.

This promotional campaign turned shopkeepers across Maharashtra into brand evangelists. To promote the wedding highpoint of the fan-favourite show 'Tula Pahate Re', Zee Marathi asked shop keepers to invite customers to the wedding. What followed were enthusiastic endorsements by shopkeepers who went beyond the call of duty, truly celebrating the upcoming wedding with customers. Shops ended up distributing over 400 Kgs of sweets setting off a chain reaction of viewer testimonials of the show across social media, news channels and print.

Zee Marathi will continue to add value to people's lives and entertain them in innovative ways!

