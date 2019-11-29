Zee Marathi becomes the first Regional GEC to gain 1mn followers on Instagram

Striving to stay relevant and updated with the changing times, Zee Marathi becomes the first regional channel in India to reach 1 million followers on Instagram.

Zee Marathi's Instagram handle @ZeeMarathiOfficial recently became the first regional GEC to gain over 1 million followers on Instagram. Along with regular show updates, the handle is known to share behind the scenes stories, Instagram LIVE during events, live updates from special shows, celebrity takeovers, and much more.

Keeping pace with changing times when digital adoption is being propelled by rural India, the channel has already taken big steps to create a following on upcoming digital platforms like Tik-Tok and hello app.

Nilesh Mayekar, Business Head of Zee Marathi said, "Staying rooted and relevant through quality entertainment that appeals to the Marathi audiences at large has always been our focus. We understand that audiences on the digital medium want everything to be instant and impactful, and try to do our best to fulfill those needs."

Stay updated with all the highlights and behind-the-scenes fun on Instagram (@ZeeMarathiOfficial) and Facebook (facebook.com/ZeeMarathiOfficial).