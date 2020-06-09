Zee Marathi Unlocks Entertainment 5.0

As Maharashtra goes forward with 'Mission Begin Again', Zee Marathi too moves forward with a robust action plan for both its on-air and digital audiences. Ensuring that no audience member is left behind, Zee Marathi is all set to launch 3 new shows on 8 June and special digital episodes on its social media platforms.

Audiences can also look forward to exciting new content in the following weeks that will deliver a power-punch of entertainment staying true to Zee Marathi's promise of quality entertainment in all situations.

Giving every day a positive start & addressing ongoing uncertainties will be a spiritual morning show 'Ved Bhavishya', hosted by renown astrologer Bhagre Guruji who is also an audience favourite.

Making its much-awaited return will be the cult show Home Minister, now in a new virtual format. Continuing its 15-year legacy in the 6:30 PM time slot, the show is all set to entertain & celebrate homemakers across Maharashtra & bring with a sense of comfort of familiarity.

Adding some much-needed levity to the evening family time is a new show Gharat Basle Saare – a comedy show hosted by renown ventriloquist & puppeteer Ramdas Padhye & his ensemble of puppets. Mr Ramdas Padhya, also known as the father of Mr Ramdas was the pioneer Ventriloquist in India, will be bringing his captivating talents in the 7 PM timeslot.

On the digital front, Zee Marathi has started a series of 1-minute episodes of all its pre-lockdown Prime time fiction shows, reuniting audiences with their beloved characters. These episodes while tailored for digital viewing will also be sought after by Zee Marathi viewers who are hungry for their regular favourites to start gracing the small screen again. With a gap of nearly 3 months separating audiences from meeting their favourite characters, the series that started on 6 June will also aid in catching up on the story so far, and in building intrigue for shows to jumpstart from where they left pre-lockdown.

As Zee Marathi gets ready to go delight audiences with exciting new shows in the month of June don't miss out on the exciting new launches starting on-air today, 8 June only on Zee Marathi!