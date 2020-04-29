Zee Marathi's lockdown drawing competition garners incredible response

Zee Marathi has always stood at the realm of entertaining the audience and engaging them at all times. In the current lockdown situation as well, Zee Marathi left no stone unturned to engage the audience. While it continues to entertain its viewers with their favourite content in the current scenario, it engaged the kids in a lockdown period with the drawing-painting competition.

The promotion of this competition was done on the home channel through Astons and on Zee Marathi's social media platform.

The competition received a tremendous response of over 20,000 drawings, illustrations and paintings, in a period of 20 days from across the globe. Best 20 drawings/illustrations/paintings will be selected by a jury which will feature in this year's children special magazine 'Khali Doka Var Paay', and 50 names will be published in the magazine.

This will serve as the gratification of the competition, thus encouraging more and more children to participate. The sole motive of this magazine is to keep the kids involved during their vacations, while subtly doing the task of imbibing the habit of reading.

Such an overwhelming response not only showcases the appreciation of the audiences but also their involvement with Zee Marathi. Having entered this arena, we have set a benchmark with the Diwali magazine and Kids Magazine and would continue to entertain our viewers in newer ways!