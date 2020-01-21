Zee Studio's Marathi film 'Anandi Gopal' received top honours at the prestigious 18th Pune International Film Festival

New Delhi: The Marathi film 'Anandi Gopal' widely acclaimed film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, bagged two awards—Best Film and Best Actor (Lalit Prabhakar) – at the prestigious Pune International Film Festival (Piff) this year. The best film award is named after Sant Tukaram and sponsored by the government of Maharashtra.

Starring Lalit Prabhakar, Bhagyashree Milind and Geetanjali Kulkarni in the prominent role, the film is centred around a life of Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, who was the first lady doctor from India. Joshi, who stood against all the odds to get educated and became a doctor, set an example and inspired generations to come. In times, when gender equality and feminism are raised at almost every forum and podium, a couple in the 1800s practised and fought for these very ideas.

Earlier this month 'Anandi Gopal' dominated Sakal Premiere Awards by bagging top awards, such as Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress Special Mention, Best Singer, Best Music Director and Best Lyricist.

Speaking on the honour received by the film, Mangesh Kulkarni, Marathi Film Division's Business Head- Zee Studios, shared, “We are ecstatic with the win at Sakal Premiere Awards for 'Anandi Gopal' and especially proud for it to have bagged both Best Film and Best Actor awards at the prestigious 18th Pune International Film Festival. The award does not belong only to Anandi Gopal but to everyone who dare to tell stories of extraordinaire through cinema.”