America's Sloane Stephens parts ways with coach Sven Groeneveld ahead of US Open

A week before the commencement of the US Open, American tennis player Sloane Stephens has parted ways with her coach Sven Groeneveld.

The 26-year-old took to her official Twitter handle to confirm that she and Groeneveld have mutually agreed to split while also appreciating the lessons which she had learned from the former Dutch professional tennis player.

"After much thought, @sventennis& I have decided to go our separate ways. Change is never easy, but I’m so appreciative of our time together. Onward!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Groeneveld wished good luck to Stephens for the final major of the season.

"I wish you a strong @usopen, you have all it takes, I believe in you!" he wrote on Twitter.

Thank you @SloaneStephens for our time together, I wish you a strong @usopen , you have all it takes, I believe in you! https://t.co/IzT955GqNt — Sven Groeneveld (@sventennis) August 19, 2019

Stephens joined forces with Groeneveld only in May this year. The Dutchman had previously also coached former world number ones Ana Ivanovic and Maria Sharapova.

Earlier this month, the American tennis player made a second-round exit in the recently-concluded Western and Southern Open after slumping to straight sets defeat at the hands of Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia.

Stephens will now shift her focus on the US Open, which is slated to take place from August 26 to September 28.