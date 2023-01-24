Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov Enters Semis as Sebastian Korda Pulls out With Injury

Karen Khachanov moved into his first Australian Open semifinal when Sebastian Korda stopped playing in the third set on Tuesday (January 24) because of an injured right wrist. Khachanov will face either No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or unseeded Jiri Lehecka for a berth in the Australian Open 2023 final at Melbourne Park.

The 18th-seeded Khachanov was leading 7-6 (5), 6-3, 3-0 when the 29th-seeded Korda retired from the match. Korda, 22, who upset 2021 US Open champion and two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the third round, received treatment on his wrist from a trainer during the second set Tuesday.

Korda’s father, Petr, won the 1998 Australian Open. The younger Korda was one of three American men to get to the quarterfinals this time, the most for the country at the Australian Open since 2000. The other two, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, meet for a berth in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina enter last four

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina became the first player into the Australian Open semi-finals after outmuscling Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 in a one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. The Russian-born Kazakh looked sharp from the start and only a 25-minute delay to close the stadium roof against a passing shower prevented her from wrapping up the opening set within a half-an-hour of arriving on court.

Former French Open champion Ostapenko looked unable to cope with Rybakina's pace and power in the opening stanza but ramped up her own fierce groundstrokes to break for a 2-0 lead at the start of the second. Rybakina, who ousted top seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round, broke straight back, however, and saved four break points with some brilliant tennis in the next game to consolidate.

The 23-year-old rode the momentum to break her Latvian opponent again for a 3-2 lead and then it was only a matter of looking after her impressive serve. There were some jitters as Rybakina served for a place in her second Grand Slam semi-final but she sealed the deal on her third match point with her 11th ace of the contest.

“I’m super happy to be in the semi-finals for the first time,” said Rybakina. “Of course, I was nervous, particularly in the last game, but I'm happy I managed my emotions. I played really well today.”

Ostapenko was clearly second best but took solace in her best Grand Slam showing since she reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2018, a year after she won the Roland Garros title. “I can take only positive things out of here,” said the 25-year-old.

