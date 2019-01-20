Roger Federer knocked out of Australian Open by Stefanos Tsitsipas

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer suffered a huge blow as he knocked out of the 2019 Australian Open after going down against Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the men's singles event at the Melbourne Park on Sunday.

After winning the first set narrowly, Federer failed to capitalize on the same and slumped to a 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 defeat at the hands of Tsitsipas in a thrilling last-16 clash that lasted three hours and 45 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

He's done it!@StefTsitsipas knocks out defending champion Roger Federer 6-7(11) 7-6(3) 7-5 7-6(5) to reach his first quarterfinal at a Grand Slam.#AusOpen #AOFiredUp pic.twitter.com/Vz8sQa0AT1 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2019

In a high-octane clash, defending champion Federer was left to rue 12 missed break point chances as his forehand let him down as and when it mattered the most. The Swiss tennis maestro made a total of 55 unforced errors during the match, the Australian Open official website reported.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, sealed his only break point of the match in the final game of the third set before eventually clinching one of the biggest wins of his career.

Following the triumph, Tsitsipas said that it was a dream come true for him to be on Rod Laver and face Federer, whom he has been idolizing since the age of six.

"I’m the happiest man on earth right now.I cannot describe it.I’ve been idolizing him since the age of six. It was a dream come true for me just being on Rod Laver facing him. Winning at the end, I cannot describe it," the 14th seed said.

With the win, Tsitsipas not only ended Federer's hopes of picking up his 21st Grand Slam title, but also became the first Greek ever to book his place in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam.

The 20-year-old Greek will now lock horns with Spanish star Roberto Bautista Agut, who knocked out last year’s other Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic, for a place in the semifinals.