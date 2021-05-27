French Open: Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramnathan bow out of qualifiers

Ankita Raina’s yet another attempt to qualify for the singles main draw of a Grand Slam failed as she bowed out of the French Open Qualifiers with a second-round defeat, in Paris on Wednesday (May 26). Ankita, up against higher-ranked German Greet Minnen, could win only two games in the entire match that lasted one hour and 21 minutes.

The 125th ranked Indian could convert only one of the three break points and eventually lost 2-6, 0-6. It was Ankita’s seventh attempt to crack the singles main draw of a Major. She had reached the final round of the Australian Open qualifying event early this year, falling at the final stage.

Ramkumar Ramanathan also crashed out with a tame 1-6, 2-6 defeat against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. Sumit Nagal is now the only Indian left in fray for a main draw berth. He will take on Alejandro Tabilo in his second round.

Jamie Murray criticises doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

Jamie Murray has criticised French Open organisers over prize money cuts in the doubles event while also describing the hotel for doubles players an ‘absolute toilet’. Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start.

The year’s second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year`s rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

“On top of twice moving their event dates to suit themselves, the @FFTennis continues their ‘we don’t give a ****’ mentality by cutting the doubles prize fund by 23%,” the 35-year-old Briton wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks for actively supporting all players across the tour... Your official hotel for doubles players is an absolute toilet... Thanks for allowing us the opportunity to bring one team member to support us during the event.”

Reuters has asked the FFT for a comment. The French Open begins on Sunday and Murray, 35, is set to partner Brazilian Bruno Soares in the doubles.

