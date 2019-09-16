close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WTA Finals

Karolina Pliskova qualifies for WTA Finals in Shenzhen

Pliskova won the inaugural Zhengzhou Open on Sunday, adding to trophies won in Brisbane, Rome and Eastbourne.

Karolina Pliskova qualifies for WTA Finals in Shenzhen

World number two Karolina Pliskova has become the second singles player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen after top-ranked Ash Barty, the WTA Tour said on Monday.

The 27-year-old Czech won the inaugural Zhengzhou Open on Sunday, adding to trophies won in Brisbane, Rome and Eastbourne, and will make her fourth appearance in the October 27 to November 3 Finals which offer $14 million in prize money.

"It`s always a goal of mine to qualify for the WTA Finals, and I`m proud to have done it for my fourth time. I look forward to competing against the best players of the season," Pliskova told the WTA website.

The big-serving Czech reached the semi-finals of the last two editions of the tournament held in Singapore, losing to eventual winner Caroline Wozniacki in 2017 and runnerup Sloane Stephens last year.

The top eight singles players will face off in a round-robin format with the winner taking home the Billie Jean King Trophy.

Tags:
WTA FinalsZhengzhou OpenCaroline WozniackiSloane StephensTennis
Next
Story

Roger Federer to give Andy Murray early workout at inaugural ATP Cup

Must Watch

PT34M17S

Watch Debate: When will 'religious terror' against Hindus end in Pakistan?