Roger Federer Attends Coldplay Concert, Sings With Chris Martin: Watch

Roger Federer, the legendary 20-time Grand Slam champion, was at the Music of the Spheres World Tour concert by renowned British rock band, Coldplay, in Zurich. This tour, an eagerly anticipated affair, marks Coldplay's eighth journey through soundscapes. It was officially unveiled on October 14, 2021. It was billed as their effort to support their ninth studio opus, titled Music of the Spheres. In a recent interview, Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of Coldplay, unveiled the ingenious structure of the concert, divided into four distinct segments. This artistic arrangement invites attendees to embark on an extraordinary odyssey that is then guided by melodious metaphors, to explore uncharted territories.

Roger Federer, one of the greatest names in tennis, was at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, where he was captivated by the musical prowess of the band. However, to the delight of everyone present, Federer was not just a mere spectator.

Invited by the band’s frontman, Chris Martin, the Swiss tennis legend stepped onto the stage and joined the ensemble. He even sang their iconic anthem, Don't Panic, along with the band.



Roger Federer, an epitome of grace, seamlessly integrated into the performance, blending his talent with the music of the band. Federer played his part and sang alongside Chris Martin and the rest of the group.

Roger Federer at the Wimbledon

Roger Federer had almost become synonymous with the Wimbledon during his playing days. It was here back in 2003 that he secured his first Grand Slam title, and he proceeded to reign supreme for the next four years. He was then locked in a match that still is regarded as one of the best in 2008 against Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer clinched his sixth Wimbledon crown in 2009, eclipsing Pete Sampras’ record of 14 Major triumphs in the process. In 2012, he went on to claim his seventh title. The Swiss maestro seized his eighth Wimbledon victory in 2017. Despite the heartache of the 2019 final, where he went down to Novak Djokovic, Federer's legacy remains unparalleled on the Wimbledon court.