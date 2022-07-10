Elena Rybakina created history on Saturday (July 9) when she became the first-ever Kazakhstan player to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon when she defeated Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 in the women's singles final at the iconic Centre Court. Post the match, while attending the press conference, Rybakina was asked how would her parents be feeling right now to see her as Grand Slam champion. She broken down after listening to this question before saying: "You want to see emotions?" Her parents could not get visa to attend their daughter's final appearance at Wimbledon 2022. They live in Russia.

Rybakina was born in Moscow and had Russian nationality till 2018. But she changed her nationality to get financial help from Kazakhstan tennis federation. Had she not done that, she could have been banned from playing at The Championship since the organisers did not allow players from Russian and Belarus to participate in wake of attack on Ukraine. In that regard, Rybakina's win is a huge feat. On the question of how her parents would feel, she shed tears first before saying, "They would be proud".

Watch here:

"They would be super proud" _



Elena Rybakina was asked how her parents would react to her being crowned Wimbledon champion#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/HOKUL4pFfQ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022

In a showpiece featuring two first-time Grand Slam finalists for the first time since 1962, the lanky Rybakina lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish after another power-packed performance to become the fifth different women`s champion in as many editions.

"It was such a tough match mentally and physically, so in the end I was just super happy that it finished," said Rybakina, who became the first woman to win a Wimbledon final from a set down since Amelie Mauresmo in 2006.

The cool-as-cucumber Rybakina celebrated the win with barely a fist pump and just a fleeting smile in her typical demeanour. "I need to teach her how to celebrate really good," a smiling Jabeur, who attempted to become the first African woman as well as first Arab to win a major, later told reporters.

The men's singles final between World No 1 Novak Djokovic and Australian Nick Kyrgios will take place today, that us July 9, in the evening. Djokovic had Kyrgios have not played together many times but they still have history of feuds, due to off the court banter and potshots. Like the 20-time Grand Slam champion said, there would certainly be 'fireworks' during the match.