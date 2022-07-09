Wimbledon 2022 Final Updates: It's happening. And not many would have thought that it would be a reality when the Wimbledon 2022 started. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on Nick Kyrgios in the summit clash on Sunday (July 10) and it will certainly be a cracker of a match. This final has become one to watch out for, not entirely due to tennis reasons. Despite there being just 2 matches played between these two, there is a strong sense of rivalry, all due to the off the court talks. And just for facts, while Djokovic will start as the favourite to win the final on Sunday, Kyrgios has hundred percernt record against the Serb. These two have met just twice before and both of these matches were won by the Aussie.

Kyrgios does not enjoy a huge fandom. He is, in fact, disliked and liked equally. He has been vocal about many tennis activities and off the court events and it has landed him bad PR, not that Kyrgios cares one bit about it. On the other hand is Djokovic, who despite being a tennis genius, is infamous for his world view. He is known for his various controversial comments, one of them being the power of gratitude turning toxic water and food pure. There are others, but let's not go there. In a nutshell, both of these players, with a difference of 20 Grand Slams between them, receive hostility during their matches and when these two take each other on Sunday, expect spectators to have a field day.

History of feud

It all started with Kyrgios taking potshots at Djokovic in a podcast in 2019. He said: "I just feel like he (Djokovic) has a sick obsession, wanting to be liked. He just wants to be like Roger [Federer]. He just wants to be liked so much that I just can’t stand him." He added that Djokovic blowing kisses to public after he wins is 'cringeworthy'. Replying to these statements, The Serb said that all Kyrgios likes is drawing attention to himself. Kyrgios has later tried to mock Djokovic, once making his support for Roger Federer clear in public when he played Djokovic and then once signing his name over Novak's on a fan's t-shirt.

Then came the pandemic and after it died down a little in later half of 2020, Djokovic decided to do Adria Tour which helped spread the virus among players including his family. Not only that, Djokovic also slammed the 'tough' quarantine period in Australia before the Australian Open 2021 and revealed his dislike for vaccines. Kyrgios had commented even then, calling Djokovic 'a tool'. Djokovic had replied back, saying "Off the court, I don’t have much respect for him, to be honest, That’s where I’ll close it. I really don’t have any further comments for him, his own comments for me, or anything else he’s trying to do."

A new twist came in their relationship when the World No 1 landed in Australia in January this year to take part in the Australian Open 2022. After days of court battle in a foreign country, Djokovic had to return home as he was now allowed to enter Australian border without a vaccine certificate. Kyrgios, despite being critical of Djokovic's stance on Covid vaccines, supported him and said that he was embarrassed by the way Australian authorities treated the Serbian star. It was the first time Kyrgios had said something so heartwarming about Djokovic.

In lead up to the final, Kyrgios has melted down even more. The Aussie said that Djokovic and he have a 'bromance' of sorts now. "We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird," Kyrgios said on Friday. "I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. "I felt like I was almost the only kind of player and someone to stand up for him with all that kind of drama at the Australian Open."

Kyrgios even said that these days he and Djokovic send messages to each other on Instagram. "We actually message each other on DMs (direct messages) in Instagram now and stuff. It`s real weird. Actually, earlier in the week, he was like, `Hopefully I`ll see you Sunday`."

There is a long history of feuds between these two Wimbledon finalists but on the eve of the big summit clash, their relationship has found a sweet touch. But when the intense battle begins on Sunday, how long will that touch last? Djokovic is a big match player. He has a habit of overpowering the first-time finalists. He has focus, discipline, fitness to overcome another Wimbledon challenge. Kyrgios has energy, passion and emotions. He will tease and mock you, sometimes crossing the line. There would be exchange of words, a lot of drama and emotions running high, egos clashing too. There is going to be fireworks, like Djokovic said last night.