History was written in Wimbledon 2022 women's singles semi-final when Tunisia's Ons Jabeur beat Tatjana Maria (6-2, 3-6, 6-1) to become the first Arab and first African woman to reach the Wimbledon final. Jabeur has finally lived up to her world number two billing to run away with the win and set up a final showdown with either Romania`s 16th-seeded 2019 champion Simona Halep or Russian-born Kazakh 17th seed Elena Rybakina.

Who is Ons Jabeur?

Ons is curretly the No. 1 ranked Tunisian player and the highest-ranked African and Arab tennis player in WTA and ATP rankings history. She has to her name 11 singles titles as well as 1 doubles titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit and 3 singles titles on the WTA Tour.

Born on August 28, 1994 in Tunisia, Jabeur took up tennis because of mother who used to play the sport for fun. Nabil Milka was her first coach who under whom she trained between 4 and 13 years of age. When she was 13, she left home and moved to Tunis, capital city of Tunisia to uplevel her tennis.

It was only in 2017 when Jabeur started playing on the ITF Junior Circuit at the age of 13. Her Grand Slam debut came in at the 2009 US Open.

Awards and achievements

Jabuer is the first Arab player to clinch a junior FRand slam singles title. In 2019, she clinched the Arab Woman of the Year Award. She also became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a major at the Australian Open 2020. She won the WTA tour title in 2021 at Birmingham Classic, becoming fist Arab woman to do so. Not to forget, Jabuer is the first Arab and African player (male or female) who has clinched the 2022 Madrid Open, a WTA 1000 events respectively.