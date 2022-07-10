Wimbledon 2022 Final Updates: The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios contest in the final of Wimbledon 2022 is already a hit even before the first serve. These tennis stars have a history of feuds. Kyrgios and Djokovic have not been best of friends but just recently they have developed some sort of appreciation for each other. But when it will come to the high-octane contest this Sunday, things might begin to heat up again. Djokovic is known for losing his cool on the court, there have been several instances in the past. Kyrgios too is quite an emotional player, who crosses the line at times. Emotions will run high when these two players take on each other.

Djokovic is stuck on 20 Grand Slam titles and he would be looking to reduce the gap between him and Rafael Nadal (22 titles) with a win on Sunday. On the other hand, Kyrgios, who is playing his first Grand Slam final, will be aiming to win his first-ever title. Let's see who comes at the top.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final will take place at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, July 10.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final will take place on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final be broadcasted on TV in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final be live streamed?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final will be live streamed on HotStar. You can also follow LIVE updates from the match on our website Zee News English.