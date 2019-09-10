close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WTA Rankings

WTA rankings: US Open winner Bianca Andreescu breaks into top 5, Ashleigh Barty reclaims No.1 spot

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has broken into the top five of the Women's Tennis Professionals (WTA) rankings after lifting her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2019 US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. 

WTA rankings: US Open winner Bianca Andreescu breaks into top 5, Ashleigh Barty reclaims No.1 spot
Pic Credits: Twitter/@usopen

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has broken into the top five of the Women's Tennis Professionals (WTA) rankings after lifting her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2019 US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. 

On Sunday, Andreescu dashed American tennis star Serena Williams' hopes of matching Australian great Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles with a nerve-jangling 6-3, 7-5 win in the summit showdown of the women's singles event at Arthur Ashe Stadium that lasted one hour and 40 minutes.

Andreescu, who was standing at the 200th spot in the world rankings a year ago, has climbed up ten places to occupy fifth place in the women's singles rankings. 

Meanwhile, Australia's Ashleigh Barty--who made a fourth-round finish at the US Open--has reclaimed the top spot in the WTA rankings less than a month after losing the same to Japan's Naomi Osaka. 

Osaka, whose title defence at the US Open ended in the last-16 round, has dropped by three places to occupy fourth spot, the ATP reported. 

Czech's Karolina Pliskova and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina are standing at the third and fourth place, respectively. 

The latest WTA top 10 are: 

1. Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 6,501 pts

2. Karolina Pliskova (Czech) 6,125

3. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,032

4. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 4,846

5. Bianca Andreescu (Canada) 4,835

6. Simona Halep (Romania) 4,803

7. Petra Kvitova (Czech) 4,326

8. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 4,325

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935

10. Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 3,738

 

Tags:
WTA RankingsBianca AndreescuGrand SlamUS OpenNaomi OsakaAshleigh Barty
Next
Story

Injured Kevin Anderson to miss rest of 2019 tennis season

Must Watch

PT2M55S

Former lawmaker from Pakistan reaches India with family, seeks political asylum