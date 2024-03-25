Festive Spirit Fuels Travel: Indians Seek Getaways For Holi And Easter



Indian travelers' travel preferences for the impending holiday season are revealed by Booking.com, a global leader in matching travelers with the greatest selection of amazing places to stay.

From exploring vibrant cities to soaking in the cultural festivities, Indians are seeking diverse experiences to make the most of their time off. According to Booking.com data, besides metros, some of the most searched leisure destinations include Udaipur, Jaipur, Goa, Lonavala, and Manali.

Spiritual destinations are also experiencing a surge in demand, with Vrindavan, known for its Holi celebrations, emerging as the top five most searched destinations in India, alongside destinations like Rishikesh, Puri, and Varanasi.

Top 10 most searched domestic destinations for Indian travellers travelling from March 23-31, 2024.

1. Mumbai

2. Bengaluru

3. Udaipur

4. New Delhi

5. Vrindavan

6. Jaipur

7. Goa

8. Rishikesh

9. Puri

10. Varanasi

Exploring International Getaways

Closer to home international destinations like Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Bali and Hanoi are also gaining traction as popular travel choices during this period.

Top 10 most searched international destinations by Indian travelling Internationally from March 23-31, 2024.

1. Dubai

2. Singapore

3. Bangkok

4. Makkah (Saudi Arabia)

5. London

6. Paris

7. Kuala Lumpur

8. Bali

9. Tokyo

10. Hanoi

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia at Booking.com said, “Long weekends and festivities offer Indians the perfect opportunity to unwind and escape the daily grind with a short getaway. Our Travel Predictions 2024 research revealed that 85% of Indian travellers feel more alive when they are on vacation and we are thrilled to see the surge in travel demand for the Holi and Easter weekend. As travel enthusiasm continues to grow, Booking.com remains committed to making it easier for everyone to experience the world and make the most of this festive period by providing them with flights, rental cars, attractions, and of course unique places to stay.”

