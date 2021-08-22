Another milestone, more than one crore people get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Creating yet another milestone, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh now has fully vaccinated more than one crore population with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

With this, Uttar Pradesh has become the third state in the country to have over one crore fully vaccinated people. Among the states, Maharashtra leads on the count with 1.4 crore people having taken both doses while Gujarat is next where 1.04 crore people are fully immunised.

Among districts in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow is the only one in the state where more than five lakh people are fully immunised.

Meanwhile, the total number of doses administered in the state reached 6.35 crore, including 5.34 crore people who have taken at least one dose.

In terms of age group, 3.27 crore people in the 18-plus age group have taken at least one dose while 1.89 crore people in the 45-plus age group have been vaccinated.

Among the elderly, 1.18 crore people have been immunised. Meanwhile, 25 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours and one death has been reported in the state.

The state is now left with 407 active cases. Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 30,948 single-day COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

During the past 24 hours, India reported 403 fatalities, the health ministry said. The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,24,234. The death toll has climbed to 4,34,367 with 403 fresh fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data.

The active cases have declined to 3,53,398, the lowest in 152 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.57 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

