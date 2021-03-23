Banaras Hindu University suspends offline classes till further notice amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Varanasi: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU)on Tuesday issued a notification suspending offline classes amid rising COVID-19 cases across the state and the country.

“In the light of newly reported COVID-19 cases here, offline classes have been suspended at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) untill further notice. All classes will be held online as per prior schedule,’’ the BHU notification said.

The BHU had started offline classes for its final year students on 22 February and had planned to reopen for all students in a phased manner. The varsity had even opened its hostels on 17 February to facilitate the stay of outstation final-year students.

However, amid a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, the university has now decided to suspend offline classes until further notice.

The order comes in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh administration ordering all educational institutions where exams are not underway to stay shut from 24 March till 31 March.

The BHU had started offline classes for its final-year students on 22 February. The classes were being held in hybrid mode (both online and offline). The university officials had said that they have taken all the necessary measures to take care of the students and avoid any spread of infection.

BHU had started the online classes for its students when the Covid-19 broke out in March 2020 and continued them till today. During the same time, the university also conducted open-book examinations for its students.

At present, there are 3,036 active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, as per the Union Health Ministry. 8,759 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state, while 5,95,743 have recovered from the disease. The Yogi Adityanath government had in February issued guidelines for the reopening of schools in Uttar Pradesh for classes 6 to 8 from 10 February and from 1 March for students of classes 1 to 5.

The classes were being held only twice a week and only 50% of the students were allowed to attend, as per the Basic Education Department in Uttar Pradesh.

