हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BHU

Banaras Hindu University suspends offline classes till further notice amid surge in Covid-19 cases

The order comes in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh administration ordering all educational institutions where exams are not underway to stay shut from 24 March till 31 March.

Banaras Hindu University suspends offline classes till further notice amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Varanasi: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU)on Tuesday issued a notification suspending offline classes amid rising COVID-19 cases across the state and the country.

“In the light of newly reported COVID-19 cases here, offline classes have been suspended at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) untill further notice. All classes will be held online as per prior schedule,’’ the BHU notification said.

 

 

The BHU had started offline classes for its final year students on 22 February and had planned to reopen for all students in a phased manner. The varsity had even opened its hostels on 17 February to facilitate the stay of outstation final-year students.

However, amid a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, the university has now decided to suspend offline classes until further notice.

The order comes in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh administration ordering all educational institutions where exams are not underway to stay shut from 24 March till 31 March.

The BHU had started offline classes for its final-year students on 22 February. The classes were being held in hybrid mode (both online and offline). The university officials had said that they have taken all the necessary measures to take care of the students and avoid any spread of infection.

BHU had started the online classes for its students when the Covid-19 broke out in March 2020 and continued them till today. During the same time, the university also conducted open-book examinations for its students.

At present, there are 3,036 active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, as per the Union Health Ministry. 8,759 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state, while 5,95,743 have recovered from the disease. The Yogi Adityanath government had in February issued guidelines for the reopening of schools in Uttar Pradesh for classes 6 to 8 from 10 February and from 1 March for students of classes 1 to 5.

The classes were being held only twice a week and only 50% of the students were allowed to attend, as per the Basic Education Department in Uttar Pradesh.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BHUBanaras Hindu Universityoffline classesCovid-19 COVID-19 In IndiaUttar PradeshCoronavirus
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh schools up to class 8 to remain closed till March 31 amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Must Watch

PT2M24S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day