Uttar Pradesh schools up to class 8 to remain closed till March 31 amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to shut all schools for students up to class 8 from March 24 March till March 3 amid a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases across the state.

The announcement in this regard was made late on Monday. All other educational institutions where exams are not underway will also remain closed for the duration, the state government said in its order.

The move comes in the backdrop of rising Covid-19 infections across the state and the country. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the Chief Minister with officials to combat COVID-19.

Several state governments have announced the closure of schools and colleges following a spike in COVID-19 daily cases in the country. At present, there are 3,036 active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, as per the Union Health Ministry.

8,759 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state, while 5,95,743 have recovered from the disease. The Yogi Adityanath government had in February issued guidelines for the reopening of schools in Uttar Pradesh for classes 6 to 8 from 10 February and from 1 March for students of classes 1 to 5.

The classes were being held only twice a week and only 50% of the students were allowed to attend, as per the Basic Education Department in Uttar Pradesh.

