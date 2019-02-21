हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI

CBI registers preliminary enquiry to probe nepotism allegations in 2010 UPPSC exams during Mayawati rule

One of the allegations states that a relative of a public servant was given 'undue preference' over other eligible candidates in the 2010 examination conducted by the UPPSC.

CBI registers preliminary enquiry to probe nepotism allegations in 2010 UPPSC exams during Mayawati rule
File photo

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a preliminary enquiry to probe allegations of irregularities and misconduct in the selection of officials through UPPSC when Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2010.

According to CBI sources, the enquiry has been launched against unknown officials of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission over allegations of nepotism in the examination conducted for the post of additional private secretary examination 2010.

The selection of officials was at the rank of additional private secretary, officials said.  One of the allegations states that a relative of a public servant was given 'undue preference' over other eligible candidates, thus resulting in a selection of non-deserving candidates in the 2010 examination conducted by the UPPSC, officials said.

The agency had taken up this enquiry on a complaint by the Uttar Pradesh government in September 2018. The Centre had also issued an order in the matter in January this year.

Tags:
CBIMayawatiUPPSCBSPUttar PradeshUPPSC irregularities
Next
Story

Hooch tragedy survivors suffer blindness

Must Watch

PT36M54S

Zee News visits houses of 46 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack