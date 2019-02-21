CBI registers preliminary enquiry to probe nepotism allegations in 2010 UPPSC exams during Mayawati rule

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a preliminary enquiry to probe allegations of irregularities and misconduct in the selection of officials through UPPSC when Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2010.

According to CBI sources, the enquiry has been launched against unknown officials of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission over allegations of nepotism in the examination conducted for the post of additional private secretary examination 2010.

The selection of officials was at the rank of additional private secretary, officials said. One of the allegations states that a relative of a public servant was given 'undue preference' over other eligible candidates, thus resulting in a selection of non-deserving candidates in the 2010 examination conducted by the UPPSC, officials said.

The agency had taken up this enquiry on a complaint by the Uttar Pradesh government in September 2018. The Centre had also issued an order in the matter in January this year.