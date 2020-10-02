CM Yogi Adityanath breaks silence on Hathras gang-rape case, says 'culprits will face action to be remembered'

LUCKNOW: Amid huge public outcry over the horrific Hathras gang-rape and other similar incidents, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the culprits behind such heinous crimes will face the strictest possible action.

The CM took to Twitter to condemn the rape cases that have come to light in the past week in Hathras, Balrampur, Bulandshahr and Azamgarh and said that the culprits will face consequences that will set an example for others and will be remembered by people.

“The ones who even think of harming the respect and dignity of the mothers and sisters of UP will be destroyed. They will face consequences of the kind that will set an example to others. The government is committed to the safety and progress of your sisters and mothers. This is our commitment, this is our promise,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier today, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) was allegedly roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at Hathras border. The delegation, including party MP Derek O`Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of the Hathras incident.

The voices in support of the Hathras victim family has intensified as administration here beefed up security at the entrance of the village and also issued section 144 restricting normalcy. The protest started when four TMC members who have come here to meet the victim`s family, were stopped at the barricade placed at the entrance of the village.

Derek said, "Our MPs (Pratima Mandal, Mamata Thakur, including Derek O` Brien) were been stopped, they were manhandled by the SDM and security here. We are not being allowed to go to the village by walking."

TMC leader, Pratima Mondal said, "I have been manhandled by these people here. We just wanted to meet the family member. We told them that if not all of us allow at least one to go inside. But they didn`t. If things happen with us in this manner, imagine how they behave with the commoners? This is appalling."

Later a group of people staged a protest at the barricade saying they want justice for the victim. On Thursday, Congress`s top leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped along with other leaders and Congress party members at the Yamuna Expressway as they were heading for Hathras.

Hathras victim died in Delhi`s Safdarjung hospital. The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending edema".

Also, the post-mortem report denies rape charges.